CoinLoan (CLT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $332,557.00

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. One CoinLoan coin can now be purchased for $20.42 or 0.00035798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market cap of $39.81 million and approximately $332,557.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00071901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00093842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,543.50 or 0.07966174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,852.17 or 0.99679641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021886 BTC.

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io . The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.