Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $884,315.86 and approximately $17,080.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00067036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00071508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00093920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,605.79 or 0.08019926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,644.23 or 1.00374132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021875 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

