Comerica Bank Has $1.31 Million Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Graham by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Graham by 537.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth $216,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Graham by 60.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Graham by 174,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

GHC stock opened at $576.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $445.00 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $593.14.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

