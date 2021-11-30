Comerica Bank Has $1.33 Million Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Standex International by 134.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Standex International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 462,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Standex International by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Standex International by 316.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $106.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.00. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.89%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $65,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,278 shares of company stock worth $2,574,574. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

