Comerica Bank Sells 2,114 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $115.46 and a twelve month high of $151.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.71 and a 200 day moving average of $143.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

