Comerica Bank Sells 34,358 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,358 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Marcus worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 163.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 514,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,103,000 after acquiring an additional 389,512 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 1,544.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 133,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 48.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 133,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

MCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

