Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 626.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.20. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $110.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

