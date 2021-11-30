Comparing Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) & Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) and Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wm Morrison Supermarkets and Krispy Kreme’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wm Morrison Supermarkets $22.60 billion 0.41 $123.73 million N/A N/A Krispy Kreme $1.12 billion 2.13 -$64.30 million N/A N/A

Wm Morrison Supermarkets has higher revenue and earnings than Krispy Kreme.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and Krispy Kreme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wm Morrison Supermarkets 1 7 1 0 2.00 Krispy Kreme 0 6 8 0 2.57

Krispy Kreme has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 29.18%. Given Krispy Kreme’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Krispy Kreme is more favorable than Wm Morrison Supermarkets.

Profitability

This table compares Wm Morrison Supermarkets and Krispy Kreme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wm Morrison Supermarkets N/A N/A N/A Krispy Kreme -3.82% -0.34% -0.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Krispy Kreme shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Its Morrisons branded beef, lamb, pork, chicken, milk and eggs are sourced in the United Kingdom

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. It owns and franchises Krispy Kreme stores. As of August 01, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,400 retail shops in 32 countries. It also produces doughnut mixes and doughnut-making equipment. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Krispy Kreme, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pret Panera I G.P.

