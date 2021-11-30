Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMPGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Compass Group stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

