Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.08 Per Share

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Computer Services’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Shares of CSVI opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. Computer Services has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.05 million during the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 18.52%.

Computer Services, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation.

