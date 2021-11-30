CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

CompX International has raised its dividend payment by 190.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of CIX stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. CompX International has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

