CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.
CompX International has raised its dividend payment by 190.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of CIX stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. CompX International has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $25.98.
CompX International Company Profile
CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.
