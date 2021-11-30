Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

