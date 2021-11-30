Conceal Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000816 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $5.35 million and $133,177.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,169.68 or 0.98116817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.81 or 0.00314091 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.79 or 0.00486990 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00014386 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00184134 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010500 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001570 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,006,154 coins and its circulating supply is 11,458,984 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

