Connectome (CNTM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $135,703.82

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a market capitalization of $135,703.82 and approximately $1.84 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00234397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00088540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

