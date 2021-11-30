ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $101.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $71.14. 42,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,598,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Amundi acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,105,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

