Contrasting Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) & TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Cars.com alerts:

This table compares Cars.com and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 3.38% 4.48% 1.53% TELUS International (Cda) 3.09% 13.10% 5.28%

This table compares Cars.com and TELUS International (Cda)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $547.50 million 2.14 -$817.12 million $0.29 58.52 TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 5.95 $102.90 million $0.25 141.60

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Cars.com. Cars.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cars.com and TELUS International (Cda), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 6 0 2.86 TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 13 0 2.76

Cars.com presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.02%. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus price target of $37.64, indicating a potential upside of 6.34%. Given Cars.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Cars.com on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.