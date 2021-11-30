Contrasting Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) & Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas 0.24% 2.08% 0.74% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

14.4% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vista Oil & Gas and Hempstract, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vista Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.32%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than Hempstract.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Hempstract’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.59 -$102.75 million N/A N/A Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hempstract has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vista Oil & Gas.

Risk and Volatility

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hempstract has a beta of -8.58, meaning that its stock price is 958% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas beats Hempstract on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc. produces CDB and hemp products. Its products include CBD isolate and distillate oil, nutritional whole plant extract for topicals, lotions, bath bombs, and pills and pet. The company was founded on February 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

