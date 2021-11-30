Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,400 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the October 31st total of 878,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,407. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CTSDF. Raymond James increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.