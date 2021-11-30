Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Copart by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Truist raised their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

CPRT opened at $148.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.94. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

