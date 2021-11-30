Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 109.99 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.89. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 97.40 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.95 ($1.57).
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile
