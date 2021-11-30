Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 109.99 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.89. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 97.40 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.95 ($1.57).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

