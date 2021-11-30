CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of CorePoint Lodging worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,683,000 after acquiring an additional 117,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 18.2% in the second quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 64,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CPLG stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $904.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.88.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CPLG. TheStreet raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

CorePoint Lodging Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.