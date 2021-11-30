Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $7.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.68. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TD. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perfom” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$91.00” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.37.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$93.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$170.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$69.28 and a one year high of C$96.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.58.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

