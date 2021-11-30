Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,400 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the October 31st total of 243,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,237,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CLM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,785. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

