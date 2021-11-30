CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $188.40 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $200.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.98.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.

In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.60, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $189,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,311 shares of company stock worth $5,911,609 in the last 90 days. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

