Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.73.

NASDAQ COST opened at $552.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $560.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

