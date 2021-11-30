Couchbase (BASE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect Couchbase to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. On average, analysts expect Couchbase to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Couchbase
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.