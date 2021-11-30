Couchbase (BASE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect Couchbase to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. On average, analysts expect Couchbase to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BASE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

