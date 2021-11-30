Cover Technologies Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, December 2nd (OTCMKTS:MGPRF)

Shares of Cover Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MGPRF) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, December 2nd. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS MGPRF remained flat at $$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. Cover Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.07.
Cover Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Cover Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cover Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.