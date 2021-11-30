Cowen Cuts Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Price Target to $6.00

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.78 and a beta of 1.89. Conduent has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Conduent by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Conduent by 53,625.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Conduent by 40.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Conduent by 302.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

