Cowen Cuts Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Price Target to $6.00

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.58.
Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.78 and a beta of 1.89. Conduent has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Conduent by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Conduent by 53,625.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Conduent by 40.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Conduent by 302.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Conduent
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
