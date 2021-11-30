Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.50 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.48.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

