Crew Capital Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,000 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,112 shares of company stock valued at $909,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

Shares of FITB opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

