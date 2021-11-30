Crew Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.6% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $338.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $940.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,809,263 shares of company stock worth $628,876,536. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.