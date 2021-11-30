Critical Comparison: 36Kr (KRKR) & Its Rivals

36Kr (NASDAQ: KRKR) is one of 219 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare 36Kr to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

36Kr has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr’s peers have a beta of 2.94, meaning that their average share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -50.40% -47.50% -32.35% 36Kr Competitors -0.93% -78.15% 1.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 36Kr and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $59.27 million -$42.95 million -2.10 36Kr Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 70.41

36Kr’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 36Kr and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 36Kr Competitors 1198 6025 11260 322 2.57

36Kr currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 325.53%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.61%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

36Kr peers beat 36Kr on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

