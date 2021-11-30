Critical Comparison: AppLovin (NYSE:APP) vs. Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin -0.63% -2.17% -0.46% Momentive Global -23.41% -28.33% -11.02%

35.9% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppLovin and Momentive Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $1.45 billion 23.28 -$125.19 million N/A N/A Momentive Global $375.61 million 8.36 -$91.58 million ($0.68) -31.01

Momentive Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppLovin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AppLovin and Momentive Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 13 0 2.93 Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25

AppLovin presently has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.90%. Momentive Global has a consensus target price of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 162.37%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than AppLovin.

Summary

AppLovin beats Momentive Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

