Critical Comparison: DXI Capital (DXIEF) & Its Competitors

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS: DXIEF) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare DXI Capital to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get DXI Capital alerts:

DXI Capital has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DXI Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A DXI Capital Competitors 2135 10674 15421 541 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 20.70%. Given DXI Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DXI Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DXI Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital $220,000.00 $4.76 million 1.04 DXI Capital Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -3.87

DXI Capital’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DXI Capital. DXI Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DXI Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital N/A -195.99% -273.15% DXI Capital Competitors -31.94% -50.04% 5.42%

Summary

DXI Capital rivals beat DXI Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

DXI Capital Company Profile

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DXI Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXI Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.