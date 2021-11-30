Critical Comparison: Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) vs. Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Horizon Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares $784.94 million 3.21 $158.23 million $3.38 9.85 Horizon Bancorp $265.00 million 3.23 $68.50 million $1.98 9.93

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Bancorp. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlantic Union Bankshares and Horizon Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Horizon Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.20%. Horizon Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.01%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Horizon Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares 37.83% 11.19% 1.53% Horizon Bancorp 33.17% 12.65% 1.38%

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Horizon Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

