Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 60.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at $230,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHE opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $840.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.75%.

BHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

