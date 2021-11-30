Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 57.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,144 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,200,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of BRO opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

