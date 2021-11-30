Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,500 Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Big 5 Sporting Goods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $552.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.91.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $289.64 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

In related news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 24,604 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $988,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,398. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

