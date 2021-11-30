Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 31,770 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STM. Citigroup cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Shares of STM stock opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

