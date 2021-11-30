Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 40.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,296 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 64.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

TDS stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.06. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

