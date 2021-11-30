CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Trimmed by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 0.5% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.24 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.56 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.61.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,399 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,129. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

