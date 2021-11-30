CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.54

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.54 and last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 1653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAW. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $80,323,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 40,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,146.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,696,600 shares of company stock valued at $191,821,107.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

