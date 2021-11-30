CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

CSX opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.