CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $12,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 689,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 84,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,316,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $56.64.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist increased their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.