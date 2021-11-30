Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 21,028 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRNE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after buying an additional 575,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,153,000 after buying an additional 445,767 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,567,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,412.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 373,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after buying an additional 351,633 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRNE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.19.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.