Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

RYI stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

