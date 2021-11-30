Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 70.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,866 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 126,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 155,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $168.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $39,432.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $55,383.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,518 shares of company stock worth $178,173. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

