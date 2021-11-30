Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,499,000 after buying an additional 134,915 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period.

Shares of PTGX opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PTGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

