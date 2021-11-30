Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 253,754 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,754 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 138,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 303,813 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 55,870 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.