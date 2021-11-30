Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce $348.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $334.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $356.13 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $357.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CFR shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.28. 12,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.38. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $83.82 and a 12 month high of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,219,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $1,153,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $644,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

